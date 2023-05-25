CAA reveals Manitoba's worst road

Provincial Road 307 has been named Manitoba’s worst road for the second year in a row.

The rural road was awarded the title as part of CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads Campaign, which has Manitobans vote on the roads with the worst all-around infrastructure. Respondents cited poor road maintenance and pot holes as the reason for selecting Provincial Road 307.

“We know the campaign works. People vote in the annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign because it gives Manitobans a platform to continue putting pressure on various levels of government to understand what roads they believe are in urgent need of repair,” said Ewald Friesen, manager of government and community relations for CAA Manitoba, in a news release.

For the first time, the top three worst roads are all outside of Winnipeg. This includes 18th Street in Brandon in second place and Highway 34 taking the third spot. However, Winnipeg roads still make up half of the top 10 list.

“The results aren’t surprising, as we’ve seen more rural roads make the list over the past few years,” Friesen said.

"Those who responded to the annual Worst Roads campaign have banded together to make sure rural roads are being prioritized.”

The full top 10 list of worst roads in the province is as follows:

Provincial Road 307 18th Street in Brandon Hwy 34 Goulet Street in Winnipeg Leila Avenue in Winnipeg Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg Highway 75 in Morris Hwy 44 Saskatchewan Avenue in Winnipeg, Empress Street in Winnipeg

Other road voted some of the worst in their regions, include Provincial Road 240 and Lorne Avenue East in Portage la Prairie; Provincial Highway 10 in Brandon; Provincial Highway 6 and Westwood Drive in Thompson; Provincial Road 432 and Provincial Highway 3 in Morden; Eaton and Manitoba Avenues in Selkirk; and Provincial Highway 12 and Home Street North in Steinbach.