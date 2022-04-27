CAA study finds most Canadians are distracted drivers

Canadian Automobile Association has a new campaign called ‘Before You Drive,’ which urges drivers to eliminate distractions before getting behind the wheel.

The campaign comes after a recent CAA study found that eight in 10 drivers admit to being distracted while driving.

“Putting on your lipstick, putting on mascara, downing your coffee, setting the radio, picking out all of those things that you tend to do as you’re underway,” said Julie Beun, with CAA North and East Ontario.

“I find myself having to put my phone in my purse and put my purse in the back seat … just putting those things right out of your range of access. It is about doing things before you start the car.”

Eating, talking to the kids, fiddling with the onboard navigation system, looking at your phone are some of the behaviours Ontarians admit to doing while driving.

“We had 24 per cent of people saying they did at least one of those activities and 14 per cent do at least three all at the same time,” said Beun.

The Ontario Provincial Police said there are many forms of distracted driving.

“Visual distraction is when you have to take your eyes off the road in front of you -- that’s distracted driving,” said OPP Const. Robert Lewis.

"Manual is when you have to remove your hands from the wheel to adjust things or adjust electronic devices, that is considered distracted driving … Cognitive is anything that will take your mind off distracted driving is also an offence.”

Fines associated with distracted driving charges in Ontario can be quite significant.

“Depending on whether it’s your first, second or third offence, they can range anywhere from $615 up to $3,000," said Lewis.

“Drivers could see demerit points ranging from three demerit points to six demerit points, along with suspensions ranging from three-day suspensions to 30-day suspensions.”