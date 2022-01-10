Cab driver assaulted with weapon, forced to run red lights: Vancouver police

Vancouver police are investigating a string of violent attacks in the city over the weekend, including an assault on a cab driver.

The 55-year-old driver was injured Friday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted him with a weapon, threatened him and forced him to drive from Richmond to downtown Vancouver.

"The cabbie was allegedly ordered to drive through red lights and veer into oncoming traffic by the passenger, who appeared paranoid and thought people were following him," said Sgt. Steve Addison in a news release.

Officers arrested the suspect after he got out of the cab and allegedly began threatening staff members at the London Drugs near Granville and Georgia streets.

A 43-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and uttering threats. He is due to return to court Wednesday.

Vancouver police said that incident was just one in a series of violent crimes that kept officers busy over the weekend, including commercial robberies, stranger assaults, road rage incidents and several stabbings.

On Saturday, an apparent dispute over wearing a face mask turned violent.

A man was allegedly attacked with a knife by a neighbour who refused to wear a mask inside the elevator of their apartment building on Pendrell Street in the city's West End.

"Police believe the victim, 48, had confronted the suspect in the elevator because he wasn't wearing a mask," said Addison. "The 56-year-old suspect allegedly threatened and assaulted the victim, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries."

The suspect has since been charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Police were also called to reports of a robbery on Powell Street Saturday afternoon, where a 23-year-old fast food worker was forced to defend himself with a bread knife.

"A man smashed the front door, jumped the counter, grabbed him by the neck, then stole the cash register," said Addison.

The victim was not seriously injured and was able to flee to a neighbouring business and call 911, police said.

The suspect was arrested and is set to appear in court.

In another incident, officers patrolling Granville Street discovered a 39-year-old man who was bleeding heavily from a stab wound to the neck just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

"Investigators believe the man was stabbed inside an apartment building near Granville and Nelson streets, then walked outside before collapsing on the sidewalk," said Addison.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday night, officers responded to International Village Mall near Abbott and Pender streets, where a man bleeding from the hand was smearing blood on railings and flicking blood at security guards.

After reviewing surveillance video, police were able to identify the suspect from previous incidents. Kelvin Beddows was arrested and has since been charged with mischief and assault, police said.

A chronic offender who has 128 prior criminal convictions was also arrested and charged with robbery this weekend.

Vancouver police were called to the area near the Stadium SkyTrain station around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a suspect with a knife approached a man inside his vehicle.

"The suspect allegedly climbed into the bed of the man's truck, which was parked on Abbott Street, flashed the knife, and demanded money, then threatened to slash the driver's tires," said Addison.

Jason Fish was arrested nearby and is currently in custody.

In a road rage incident Saturday afternoon, a man who was driving near Vancouver General Hospital slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting a pedestrian who had darted out in front of him.

Police said the pedestrian became enraged and allegedly started hitting the vehicle.

"She then punched the man repeatedly, broke his glasses, and sprayed an unknown substance in his face," said Addison. "The victim, a 36-year-old man from Marpole, called police, but the suspect fled before police arrived."

The suspect is described as a Black woman in her 40s with long black dreadlocks and black clothes.

Early on Sunday morning, the host of a house party in the Oakridge neighbourhood was assaulted with bear spray when an unknown person tried to enter the home.

"Investigators believe the suspect tried to follow a number of people into the house, where about 15 people were gathered," said Addison.

When the 21-year-old host refused to let the person inside, he was allegedly sprayed in the face. Police said officers broke up the party and there were no serious injuries.

Anyone who is the victim of a crime or witnesses one, is urged to call 911 or contact VPD's non-emergency line at 604-717-3321.