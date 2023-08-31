iHeartRadio

Cabana Road reopens following collision


Officers responded to a collision in the area of Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue on August 31, 2023. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor police are investigating a crash in south Windsor.

Officers responded to the collision in the area of Cabana Road West and McGraw Avenue at 3:05 p.m.

As a result, Cabana Road West was closed from Granada Avenue West to Casgrain Drive for several hours Thursday, but reopened around 7:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. 

