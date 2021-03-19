Toronto will soon learn whether patios will be allowed to reopen and outdoor fitness classes can proceed in the grey zone of the province’s reopening framework.

Both Toronto Mayor John Tory and the city’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa have expressed support for amending grey zone restrictions to allow more outdoor activities to proceed, including patio dining and exercise classes outside.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region’s medical officer of health, has also indicated that he would support these changes to the grey zone.

On Friday morning, Premier Doug Ford confirmed he will be meeting with his cabinet today and a decision will be announced in short order.

On Thursday, the premier indicated that he supports the idea as long as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, local public health officials and mayors agree to it.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Tory said he believes it is the “sensible” thing to do.

“If outdoors, the risk is considerably reduced, which it is (and) always has been, then why can’t we leave grey in place so we have all the restrictions on the social gatherings... but move to allow outdoor dining, for example, so people can have that opportunity to be outside and the businesses, quite frankly, can have a bit of relief,” Tory said on Friday.

He said restaurants would still have to adhere to masking and distancing requirements for outdoor dining.

“We have to take into account, yes of course the health numbers, (they are) very important, but also the psychology of people, the state of the economy, and the reality of the regions where we are surrounded by people who are in a different state of affairs and people are going off and visiting other regions,” he said.

“I think this is the sensible thing to do and we will see what the government decides. I’ll be understanding of whatever they do because we are in a situation where we have to be cautious but I think this is appropriately cautious.”

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist who sits on the province’s 10-member vaccine distribution task force, says he believes opening patios is reasonably safe.

“I think you are not going to find anywhere on planet earth… that is 100 per cent risk-free. And I think the attitude is how do we do things safely rather than cancel everything,” he said.

“Nothing is a zero per cent chance of transmission but we know for example that outdoor activities are way, way, way safer than indoor activities and I think what they are thinking about is how can we conduct some of these activities or get some businesses operational by really harnessing our knowledge of how this virus is transmitted.”