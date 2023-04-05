Cabinet minister touts benefits of tax rebates during Sault visit

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in the Sault on Wednesday, as Liberal cabinet ministers continue their tour to tout features of this year’s federal budget.

At a tour of PUC Services, Alghabra outlined three tax rebates to aid in the growth of clean energy production.

“If a company invests in new equipment to manufacture or process technology such as clean energy equipment, or zero-emission vehicles, it will be eligible for a refundable tax credit of 30 per cent of the cost,” he said.

Officials say the rebates are proof that the federal government envisions Canada as a leader in the manufacturing of clean energy equipment and power.

“Significant support for companies who want to build products that the world needs here in Canada, including here in the Sault,” Alghabra said.

PUC president Rob Brewer welcomed the measures.

“Solar, storage, those sorts of things are things that are certainly part of the grid of the future and companies like PUC are actively looking at those solutions for here in Sault Ste. Marie and elsewhere,” Brewer said.

“The fact that there’s a significant refundable tax credit helps bridge the gap and get us there quicker.”

Sault MP Terry Sheehan said there are conditions to these tax credits that benefit employees, as well.

“The tax incentives, which are refundable, are tied to labour and the worker whereby prevailing wages need to be paid if the business wishes to access some of these tax incentives,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said northern Ontario and the Sault are ideally situated to benefit from the rebates.

The PUC’s Smartgrid is just months away from being operational.

He expects it will bring clean energy businesses to the city looking to capitalize on lower energy costs.