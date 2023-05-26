Cabot Trail relay race kicks off tourism season in Cape Breton

It's a weekend some refer to as “Runners' Christmas,” and indeed, they arrive in the Cape Breton Highlands from all over.

"They're coming from Maine and New York and Quebec and Ontario, and New Brunswick and P.E.I. and Newfoundland,” said Grace Mason-Parkinson, who is in her first year as chair of the Cabot Trail Relay Race.

The 33rd annual relay race along the 276 kilometres of the Cabot Trail begins Saturday at the Gaelic College in St. Ann's.

With well over 1,000 runners and supporters making their way around the Trail over the weekend, the event brings not only endorphins but an economic boost.

"A lot of the businesses make sure that they open for us, even if they might not usually open this early,” Mason-Parkinson said. “We've got places that stay open late for us around the Trail."

"There's tons of people there. I don't think we have an event where there's more than that standing in front of the store,” said Graham MacKenzie, owner of a pharmacy on Chebucto Street in Baddeck, N.S.

MacKenzie is referring to the famed finish line Sunday morning when Baddeck’s main drag turns into a street party.

"There's a lot of music playing. There's people randomly dancing in the street. It's just kind of fun to watch,” MacKenzie said.

Accommodations along the Trail get booked up too.

"I think a lot of businesses see it as a kickoff to tourist season,” Mason-Parkinson said.

The relay is known as much for its breathtaking vistas as its challenging terrain.

First-time visitors from across the continent are often blown away by the scenery and end up returning.

"I have had people say, 'We can't wait to come back. We're going to book a trip and come back and just relax next time, and go around the Trail as a tourist rather than a runner,” Mason-Parkinson said. “So I think it does. It introduces people to the awesomeness that is Cape Breton."

The relay race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and runs through the night before wrapping up in festive fashion in Baddeck on Sunday.