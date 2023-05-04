Cache Creek flooding: Photos, videos show impact on B.C. Village

A state of local emergency remains in effect Thursday for the Village of Cache Creek due to flooding. Photos and video show how the situation unfolded as resdents were told to prepare for the possibility of more evacuations and weekend rainfall.

The floodwaters flowed directly through the village's fire hall before barriers could be set up to stem the tide.

Flood waters flowing through the Cache Creek fire hall. Rivers expected to keep rising. More at 5&6 ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/UhpPnioawZ

Motels in the village were caught in the path of the rushing water

More flood video out of Cache Creek tonight where residents say the water continues to rise ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/37C1FLeox9

— Michele Brunoro (@ctv_michele) May 4, 2023 Businesses were shuttered as main streets began to resemble rivers.

Here’s another look at what’s happening with the floods in Cache Creek tonight. ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/hRSn9SReUv

Residents and crews hurried to fill sandbags.

