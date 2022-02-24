Cache of firearms seized during shooting investigation: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Steinbach says a 27-year-old man is facing charges after a cache of firearms was seized from a home in St. Labre, Man.

RCMP said the firearms were seized in connection with an ongoing investigation into a shooting in the RM of Ste. Anne on Feb. 10, that injured a man. RCMP have charged Nadezda White, 27, in connection with the shooting. The charges have not been proven in court and she remains in custody.

On Feb. 16, as part of the search warrant, officers found the gun they allege was used in the shooting, along with several other firearms, and they arrested a 27-year-old man,

The man, who is from St. Labre, is facing multiple firearms related charged, including unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm. None of the charges have been tested in court. He will appear in Steinbach court on May 19, 2022.

The investigation continues.