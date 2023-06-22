Cache of weapons, including homemade gun, seized from Lethbridge apartment

A Lethbridge man is facing dozens of charges after police seized a cache of weapons from a downtown apartment building, including a homemade shotgun.

Officers launched a drug-trafficking investigation on June 14 after receiving a tip from the public that someone was selling drugs out of the window of a ground-floor condo unit in the 300 block of Fifth Street South.

Two days later, officers executed a search warrant at the building.

RCMP say they found a "significant quantity" of weapons, including a rifle, crossbow, multiple airsoft pistols, homemade zip guns, a homemade long barrel shotgun and assorted homemade gun parts and ammunition.

Mounties also seized small quantities of pills, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

There was no one inside the home, but one person was later arrested without incident.

Richard Latremouille, 62, of Lethbridge, is charged with more than two dozen drug and weapons offences, including manufacturing firearms.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court July 4.