Shelter-in-place order for Cadotte Lake ended, 3 in custody: police
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A shelter-in-place order for Cadotte Lake, Alta., on Monday ended with three people in police custody.
The order was issued shortly before 10:30 a.m. after RCMP received a report of shots fired at a local business.
The suspects were reported to be travelling in a stolen 2001 white Ford F-150 with Alberta plate CLK 7961.
Police announced at 11:45 a.m. that the truck had been found and three people had been arrested.
Mounties said there is no further risk to the community.
Cadotte Lake is about 480 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
