Caesars Windsor adjusts hours of table games

Caesars Windsor is extending the hours table games will be available.

According to a social media post, table games will now be operating from 10 a.m. until 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The games had been running from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. and the slot machines are operating 24 hours a day.

Augustus Tower had 220 hotel rooms reopen Thursday and Neros Steakhouse is set to reopen on Saturday.

Caesars Windsor reopened to the general public last month after closing last March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The casino is now operating at 50 per cent capacity.