Caesars Windsor and union to begin contract bargaining

Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor will formally start contract negotiations this week.

The casino employs about 1800 Local 444 members whose contract expires on April 2 at 12:01 a.m.

The formal kick-off for contract talks is Friday, Feb. 18.

Many workers have had interrupted employment for almost two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, closures and capacity limits at Caesars Windsor.