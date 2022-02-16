Caesars Windsor and union to begin contract bargaining
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor will formally start contract negotiations this week.
The casino employs about 1800 Local 444 members whose contract expires on April 2 at 12:01 a.m.
The formal kick-off for contract talks is Friday, Feb. 18.
Many workers have had interrupted employment for almost two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, closures and capacity limits at Caesars Windsor.
