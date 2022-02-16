iHeartRadio

Caesars Windsor and union to begin contract bargaining

Caesars Windsor (Melanie Borrelli, CTV Windsor)

Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor will formally start contract negotiations this week.

The casino employs about 1800 Local 444 members whose contract expires on April 2 at 12:01 a.m.

The formal kick-off for contract talks is Friday, Feb. 18.

Many workers have had interrupted employment for almost two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, closures and capacity limits at Caesars Windsor.

