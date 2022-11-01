Caesars Windsor announces 10 sports betting kiosks to open Thursday

Sports betting is coming to Caesars Windsor Thursday with the addition of 10 new kiosks.

The new sports betting kiosks will allow guests to place bets on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, auto racing, boxing, mixed martial arts and more. The kiosks also offer multiple betting options including in-game wagering.

“We're thrilled to offer sports bettors a chance to get in on the action with all their favourite sports and enjoy the thrill of single event betting as part of our resort experience at Caesars," Caesars Windsor president Kevin Laforet said in a news release. “These sports betting kiosks are Phase 1 of what we will be offering at Caesars Windsor, with a full-service Caesars Sportsbook opening soon with dining, bar service, and sports betting all in one exciting location.”

The kiosks are set to open Thursday, Nov. 3 at noon and will be open 24/7. They will be stationed outside the poker room and main floor Skybridge entrance.

"Construction is underway on our sportsbook and we look forward to opening Ontario’s first full-service retail sportsbook early next year,” Laforet said.

The full-service Caesars Sportsbook will be located outside of Legends Sports Bar. It will include 22 65’ HD LED TVs with state of the art sound, dedicated seating for ideal viewing and menu items from Legends, with the convenience of having three betting windows and seven betting kiosks in the room.

Caesars staff will also be available to help guests place their bets.