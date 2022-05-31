Caesars Windsor announces August show for rap superstar Ludacris

A famous rapper will be making his way to Windsor this summer.

Ludacris will be performing at Caesars Windsor on Friday, August 12 at 9 p.m.

Ludacris rode rap’s “Dirty South” movement in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, becoming one of the most commercially successful southern rappers of the time. He went on to sell a number of platinum records and made multiple film and television appearances.

Ludacris entered the rap industry via radio, working as a disc jockey in Atlanta.

He became acquainted with legendary record producer Timbaland, who featured him on the hit song “Fat Rabbit.” Ludacris proceeded to record his independent album, Incognegro, which broke into the Billboard 200.

Repackaged by Def Jam in late 2000 as Back for the First Time, the album included “Stick ‘Em Up,” “Southern Hospitality” and “What’s Your Fantasy.” His follow-up album, Word of Mouf charted at number three, spawning a series of hits including “Area Codes,” “Rollout (My Business)” and “Welcome to Atlanta.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. and on show days from Noon until 10 p.m.

