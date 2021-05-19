Caesars Windsor announces new show dates and cancellations

Caesars Windsor is announcing rescheduled show dates and cancellations for events at the Colosseum.

The casino remains temporarily closed at this time.

“We continue to closely monitor and follow the government guidelines and look forward to restarting our Colosseum show programming with a commitment to providing a comfortable environment for our guests,” said a news release from Caesars Windsor.

Caesars is working with artist management to reschedule shows and events previously announced to 2022.

SHOW UPDATES:

Cancelled shows:

Sebastian Maniscalco (3 shows)

Pitbull

Ice Cube

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Jason Derulo

Previously announced cancelled shows:

Tony Bennett

Styx

Kesha

Loverboy & George Thorogood

Tash Sultana

Confirmed shows and shows to be rescheduled in 2021 & 2022:

REO Speedwagon – Dec. 11, 2021

Bachman Cummings – March 11, 2022

Shinedown - TBD

Schitt's Creek –TBD

Bill Burr - TBD

Previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled shows are valid and will be honored on the new show dates. If you have already requested a refund and it has been completed and processed through Ticketmaster, your previously purchased ticket is now null and void.

Refunds for tickets purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office:

The Caesars Windsor Box Office remains closed. For tickets purchased by credit card through the Box Office, refunds will be processed by telephone only from Monday, June 21 – Friday, June 25 and Monday, June 28 – Wednesday, June 30 from 9am – 5pm.