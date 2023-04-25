Caesars Windsor dealer jobs up for grabs at open house

Caesars Windsor is hiring dealers and is holding an open house for interested applicants.

The casino says they are looking for energetic and friendly individuals who are interested in joining their team as a table games dealer.

No experience is necessary.

Dealer training will be provided, at no cost, for candidates who are successful through the screening and assessment phase.

If you think this opportunity may be for you, you can attend the open house on Tuesday, May 2, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Open House will be located at the Caesars Windsor TEAM Centre at 250 Windsor Avenue and parking is available in the Caesars Windsor parking garage through the Glengarry Avenue entrance. Be sure to bring your resume.

The job requirements are; basic mathematical aptitude, good manual dexterity, a passion for delivering great customer service, availability to work all shifts, 19 years of age or older, and a grade 12 diploma or equivalent.

Successful candidates will need to be available to attend the seven-week Dealer Training Program starting Monday, May 8, for four hours per day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Successful participants will receive certificates, recognized globally by the casino industry, for three games including Blackjack, Baccarat, and Poker.