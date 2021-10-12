Caesars Windsor 'evaluating' ability to manage change in capacity limits

Caesars Windsor officials say they are ‘evaluating’ the ability to manage the change in capacity limits and patrons should stay tuned for more reopening announcements.

The Ontario government announced late Friday afternoon that starting Oct. 9, it is "cautiously lifting" capacity restrictions at several settings requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They include spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness, cinemas, theatres, concert arenas, horse and car racing tracks, and film and TV productions with studio audiences.

The changes also apply to meeting and event spaces, but indoor capacity is limited to the number that would enable physical distancing.

Caesars Windsor manager of public relations and communications Susanne Tomkins says they are thrilled to see the ease of capacity restrictions for entertainment venues and are hopeful to see similar changes for casinos.

Different areas of the casino fall under different capacity restriction levels.

“Caesars Windsor and The Colosseum are integrated pieces of our resort and we are evaluating our ability to manage different capacity restrictions of this magnitude within one location,” says Tomkins.

She says they will continue to follow all local and provincial guidelines to ensure the safest environment possible for their employees, guests and the community.

The casino welcomed back patrons on July 23, following a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shows have not yet resumed at The Colusseum.

“Please stay tuned for reopening announcements as we work through the details from last Friday’s announcement from the province,” adds Tomkins.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.