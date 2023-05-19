iHeartRadio

Caesars Windsor hosting job fair for food and beverage positions


Caesars Windsor entrance in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

Caesars Windsor is holding a job fair for several food and beverage part-time and casual positions.

These are the jobs up for grabs:

  • Bartender
  • Servers
  • Banquet Bartender
  • Banquet Server
  • Bar Porter

Job Requirements:

  • Smart Serve certified (note: as Smart Serve now has a five-year expiry, certification must be valid for a minimum of three months from the date of hire)
  • Passion for delivering great customer service
  • Grade 12 diploma or equivalent
  • Over the age of 19
  • Available to work all shifts (Caesars Windsor is a 24/7 operation)

The job fair is planned for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Augustus Ballroom.

Here are the instructions to get there:

  • Enter the casino through the MacDougall Street entrance (across from Valet)
  • Take the escalator up to the Augustus Hotel lobby
  • Follow signage to Augustus Ballroom (take the escalator up one more level)
  • Complimentary parking is available in the Parking Garage, entry via Glengarry Avenue.

 Interested applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume. 

12