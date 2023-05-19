Caesars Windsor hosting job fair for food and beverage positions

Caesars Windsor is holding a job fair for several food and beverage part-time and casual positions.

These are the jobs up for grabs:

Bartender

Servers

Banquet Bartender

Banquet Server

Bar Porter

Job Requirements:

Smart Serve certified (note: as Smart Serve now has a five-year expiry, certification must be valid for a minimum of three months from the date of hire)

Passion for delivering great customer service

Grade 12 diploma or equivalent

Over the age of 19

Available to work all shifts (Caesars Windsor is a 24/7 operation)

The job fair is planned for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Augustus Ballroom.

Here are the instructions to get there:

Enter the casino through the MacDougall Street entrance (across from Valet)

Take the escalator up to the Augustus Hotel lobby

Follow signage to Augustus Ballroom (take the escalator up one more level)

Complimentary parking is available in the Parking Garage, entry via Glengarry Avenue.

Interested applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.