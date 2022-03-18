Caesars Windsor reaches tentative deal with union: Unifor

The union representing employees at Caesars Windsor says they have reached a tentative deal.

Unifor Local 444 posted on social media on Friday that a tentative agreement was in place.

Attention Caesars Members



��We have reached a tentative agreement with Caesars Windsor!



Ratification on Sunday



7 am and 9 am



Will be in person!

Union leaders and casino executives started contract talks on Feb. 18. The current contract was set to expire in April 2022.

Ratification is scheduled for Sunday at the Caboto Club.

The last contract was signed after a 60-day strike in the summer of 2018