Caesars Windsor to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on January 31

Caesars Windsor announced reopening plans on Friday under the new provincial guidelines, pending required approvals.

The casino will reopen its doors on Monday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

Upon reopening, reservations will not be mandatory, but all guests are required to show proof of vaccination, and residents of Ontario are required to show proof of vaccination with a QR Code.

The property will reopen at 50 per cent of capacity with similar amenities prior to the most recent closure. This includes the gaming floor, table games, food and beverage outlets, and the Augustus hotel tower.

“We are happy to reopen Caesars Windsor and welcome back our guests,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor. “As we reopen, the health and safety of our guests and employees remain our top priority. We are optimistic for the future and look forward to providing an exciting entertainment experience.”

The Colosseum concert venue will remain closed initially, but a casino news release said to stay tuned for exciting headline entertainment announcements.

In addition to following all municipal, provincial, and federal public health guidelines and recommendations, Caesars Entertainment said they have developed health and safety protocols that enhance the company’s existing plans and practices in all areas.