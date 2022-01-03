Caesars Windsor to temporarily close due to COVID-19 restrictions

Caesars Windsor is temporarily shutting its doors once again.

The Ontario government announced Monday that the province will temporarily move into a modified version of Step Two of its Roadmap to Reopen, with further restrictions to restaurants and casinos.

As a result of these restrictions, Caesars Windsor will temporarily close on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 12:01 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

All marketing programs, concerts, events, hotel and dining reservations are cancelled during this time.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor.

The casino welcomed back customers in July, 2021 as the province moved to Step three of reopening.

All hotel guests will need to depart by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and the gaming floor will be closed by midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Due to the closure, Live to Rock, scheduled on Jan. 20, will be rescheduled to the summer of 2022 and the Alice Cooper concert on Jan. 27 will be cancelled. Further details on Live to Rock and upcoming February Colosseum shows will be provided at a later date.

For all postponed shows, ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured once new dates are announced. Refunds must be requested for all postponed shows and are to be handled through the original point of purchase. Cancelled shows will automatically be refunded through Ticketmaster or by request through the original point of purchase.

All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice.

For tickets redeemed using Caesars Rewards, your tickets will also be valid for the rescheduled date.

Hotel guests will be contacted via email or phone and the reservation will be automatically cancelled. For more information, call 1-800-991-8888 or email vipservice@caesarswindsor.com. Future hotel reservations will not be booked until further notice.