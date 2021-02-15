The Canadian Armed Forces is deploying reconnaissance teams to the border as the federal government prepares to enlist the military's help in screening travellers for COVID-19. Whistler-area avalanche conditions 'tricky,' says expert after two recent deaths Whistler RCMP reported two deaths and several injuries after skiers and snowboarders were caught in separate avalanches in the Blackcomb Glacier and Brandywine Bowl areas. N.B. rolls out plan for long-awaited healthcare reform consultations New Brunswick is moving forward with healthcare reform consultations that were promised a year ago, when the government scrapped the planned overnight closure of six emergency departments. Spike in ice fishing in Manitoba prompts RCMP reminder The popularity of ice fishing this season has prompted RCMP to issue a reminder that any illegal activity on the ice could leave you on the hook.