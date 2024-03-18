CAF member charged after incident with health-care worker at Base Gagetown medical centre

A Canadian Armed Forces member has been charged with unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, mischief and property damage after an incident at 5th Division Support Base Gagetown’s medical centre in New Brunswick on March 12.

The Department of National Defence confirmed to CTV News Atlantic the incident involved the member and a health-care worker. No one was injured in the incident, but it caused the medical centre’s primary care and physiotherapy services to close for the remainder of the week. It’s due to reopen Tuesday.

The Oromocto RCMP detachment detained the member immediately following the incident, although an N.B. RCMP spokesperson says they are no longer in the RCMP’s custody, and the military police are leading the investigation.

Some medical appointments were rescheduled virtually for Monday, but the medical centre won’t reopen to in-person appointments until Tuesday.

“Base leadership is following the matter closely to ensure professional support is provided to all involved, and that appropriate administrative or disciplinary action is taken in accordance with CAF policies,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

