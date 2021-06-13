CAF, Sajjan look at 'next steps' after reports senior military leaders golfed with Vance amid misconduct probe

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is determining “next steps” after being made aware that senior military leaders went golfing with former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance who is currently under military police investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

In a statement to CTV News, the CAF said it has been made aware that Lt.-Gen. Michael Rouleau and Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, head of the Royal Canadian Navy, went golfing with Vance earlier this month at a private club in Ottawa.

“We recognize the seriousness of the matter and, as such, we will gather facts and advice in order to determine next steps,” the CAF said in the statement.

A spokesperson for Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan issued a statement to CTV News saying Sajjan was made aware of the situation Saturday afternoon following media inquires.

“The decision by the Lt.-Gen. Rouleau and Vice-Admiral Baines to go golfing with Gen Vance is troubling and unacceptable,” the statement read. “The Minister will discuss next steps with Acting Chief of the Defence Staff.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deferred to that discussion when asked whether the two officials should lose their jobs.



“I know the minister of defence is following up with the acting chief of [defence] staff on this issue,” he told reporters at the end of the G7 summit in the United Kingdom.

Rouleau has oversight authority for the military police who launched an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Vance in early February following his retirement.

CTV News has not independently verified these allegations. Vance’s successor, Admiral Art McDonald, is also under a separate investigation. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

With files from CTV National News parliamentary correspondent Kevin Gallagher