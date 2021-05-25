CAF working with Manitoba to determine COVID-19 support needs

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is currently working with the Manitoba government to determine the province’s needs when it comes to pandemic support.

On Monday, the federal government announced it would be providing support to the province to help with its fight against COVID-19. This support includes federal health human resources, medical staff through the Red Cross, support from the CAF, as well as epidemiologists, public health capacity, laboratory technicians, and increased testing capacity.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the CAF said they would provide more details on how they will help once decisions have been made.

The spokesperson noted that the CAF is “poised to align the provision of CAF military support and related capabilities with the overall Government COVID-19 response.”

The military has already been helping with the vaccine rollout in several on-reserve Indigenous communities. It will continue to provide this support until the end of June.

“CAF members are highly trained and stand ready to offer assistance in support of civilian authorities during any crisis in Canada, when requested by the Government,” the statement said.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister and Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ask for support for Manitoba, with Bowman requesting military and health-care support.

- With files from CTV’s Jill Macyshon and Devon McKendrick.