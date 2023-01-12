Calabogie Peaks to begin making snow next week after devastating fire

Nine days after a fire destroyed the ski hill's pump house, Calabogie Peaks has made a miraculous turnaround.

The ski resort in Calabogie, Ont. says it has secured a temporary snow-making solution from Massachusetts.

"A pump skid, which is a complete turn-key, snow-making system that is very similar to what we had here," Calabogie Peaks owner Paul Murphy said.

Murphy says it is a miracle the Peaks was able to secure the machine, as supply chain delays likely meant a new pump skid would take six months to come in.

The ski hill says the solution has the ability to cover the entire mountain in snow, and could be up and running in a week.

"It's literally plug-and-play," Murphy tells CTV News. "Once we get it here and we get it installed, we can be operational very quickly."

Murphy adds that the dumping of snow set to hit the region will be able to tie the mountain over for about two weeks. He's hopeful after that time, construction on the new pump house will be near completion.

"We hope that the new pump house will be completed by the end of next week and that we'll be making snow well within two weeks from today."

Calabogie Peaks was only forced to close for one day following the Jan. 3 fire.

Currently, all chairlifts are running and 10 runs are fully operational.