Calaway Park announces June 12 opening date after receiving AHS approval

An amusement park west of Calgary has been granted approval to reopen for the season in the coming weeks.

According to Calaway Park officials, Alberta Health has approved plans for the park to host its season opening weekend on June 12-13 and operate daily beginning June 19 with a 33 per cent daily attendance cap.

Guests, including season pass holders and those who purchase advanced single-day admission, will be required to reserve their admission entry time online ahead of their visit and wellness checks will be conducted at the main gates. Park staff will also be pre-screened at the start of their shift.

Physical distancing will be required throughout the park, including in lines, and face masks will be mandatory in all indoor spaces.

Face masks will also be required on several rides including Vortex, Wave Rider, Storm, Bumble Blast, Sky Wynder, Free Fallin’, Air Gliders, Dream Machine, Adrenaline Test Zone, Ocean Motion, Chaos, and Dodgem

Park officials anticipate the relaxing of some of the COVID-19-related restrictions when Alberta enters Stage 3 of its reopening plan.