Caldwell Family Centre food bank moving temporarily to City View United Church

The Caldwell Family Centre says increasing demand for its food bank services requires it find a more spacious location, and during the transition, it will be moving to City View United Church.

This comes after Ottawa Community Housing said in June that it would require the two units at 1100 Medford St. that the food bank has been using. OCH offered the Caldwell Family Centre use of the Bellevue Community Centre, but Caldwell said that space is inadequate.

In a news release Monday, the Caldwell Family Centre said City View United Church came forward to provide temporary accommodation for one year while a suitable long-term space is identified.

The food bank at 1100 Medford St. will be closed from July 24 to July 31, reopening Aug. 1 at City View United Church, 6 Epworth Ave.

The Ottawa Food bank is providing extra food to another nearby Food Bank who have offered to assist during the closure, the family centre says.

"The Church is conveniently located for individuals who already commute by car or bus. For those living in the immediate Caldwell area, a mobile food bank will be offered once a week in the local community centre," the news release said. "This provision ensures that community members in the vicinity do not have to undertake additional travel to reach the Church for food assistance."

Leading up to the closure starting July 24, the Ottawa Food Bank will supply additional food to be distributed at the Caldwell Family Centre food bank, as well as to a nearby food bank to ensure continued support during the closure period, the Caldwell Family Centre says.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and Jackie Perez.