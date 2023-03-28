Caledon collision sends 4 people to hospital

Provincial police are investigating a collision in Caledon that sent four people to the hospital.

Caledon OPP says emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Mayfield Road.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Officers closed the area between Kennedy Road and Heart Lake Road for the investigation.

There is no word on what caused the collision or whether any charges will be laid.