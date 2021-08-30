Caledon OPP charge two individuals with impaired driving after separate incidents

OPP in Caledon have arrested two people for impaired driving over the weekend.

According to officers, an SUV was clocked in an 80 km/h zone going 165 km/h on Highway 10 in Caledon Saturday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

After a traffic stop, officers determined the driver was impaired. A 41-year-old man is facing a charge of excessive speed and operation while impaired. The vehicle was impounded, and the driver's licence was suspended for 90 days.

Also, on Saturday, officers responded to complaints of a possible impaired driver along Highway 10 around 10 p.m.

The vehicle was located, and a 35-year-old man was later arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.