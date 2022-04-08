Caledon OPP investigate series of auto thefts in Bolton area

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating several vehicle thefts in the Bolten area.

Police say three Toyota Highlanders and two 4Runners were stolen from residential driveways in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

One theft was caught on video surveillance, showing two male suspects entering the vehicle and leaving shortly after.

Minutes later, two different males entered the same vehicle before leaving. About 35 minutes later, the first two suspects returned, they got in the vehicle and drove away.

The two other males were seen on foot.

"Once in a vehicle and connected to its data port, thieves are able to retrieve vehicle information. The data is then taken to another location where a new key fob is created. They then return with a new fob able to start your vehicle and drive away," OPP said in a press release Friday.

"Another methodology used is what is referred as ‘relay thefts’. Technology is used to boost the signal from the fob you have in your residence. That signal is used to unlock your vehicle, start the engine, and drive away."

Below is a list of crime prevention measures provided by the OPP:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows;

Use a signal-blocking pouch - they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers or metallic material;

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night - refer to your car manual for instructions;

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm - this could add a significant delay or be a deterrent for thieves;

Consider a secondary audible car alarm - which works by using sensors placed in different points of your vehicle;

Park in the garage (if possible); and,

Insert a car tracker - unusual activity is monitored, and car can be tracked using GPS if stolen

Anyone able to identify any suspects or has any information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Street Crime Unit at 905-584-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.