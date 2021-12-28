Caledon OPP investigating after one alligator and five exotic snakes found deceased in a ditch
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Provincial police are investigating after a number of reptiles were found deceased in a ditch in Caledon.
OPP say one alligator and five large exotic snakes were found in a ditch at Escarpment Side Road and Horsehoe Hill Road on Boxing Day.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers.
-
WHO: global COVID-19 cases up 11 per cent last week, Omicron risk highThe World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas.
-
Events, meals, and more ways to ring in 2022 in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some ways to ring in the New Year in Ottawa.
-
Train derailment blocking highway near Craven, Sask.A train derailed while crossing Highway 20 near Craven, Sask. on Tuesday evening.
-
Former Calgary film director and actor Caitlyn Sponheimer debuts new short filmFor her latest film, Calgary born-and-raised actor and director Caitlyn Sponheimer decided to put a holiday spin on the ugly sweater party.
-
Sault airport closes out uncertain yearWhile passenger totals at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport have rebounded somewhat, officials say the airport is a long way from pre-pandemic levels.
-
Connor Bedard scores 4 goals to enter record books, Canada thrashes Austria 11-2Connor Bedard's four goals propelled Canada to an 11-2 win over Austria at the world junior men's hockey championship on Tuesday.
-
Burst pipe floods wing of southeast Edmonton schoolA burst pipe is to blame for flooding at A. Blair McPherson School Tuesday.
-
Hazardous conditions on B.C. roads as extreme weather hits the province with a vengeanceBritish Columbians are trying to thaw from the bitter cold due to the Arctic outflow continuing to hit the province.
-
Handshake deal at the centre of Vancouver legion branch eviction fightA Royal Canadian Legion branch in Vancouver is gearing up for a fight over rent its members say they're exempt from, thanks to a handshake deal dating back several decades.