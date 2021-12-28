iHeartRadio

Caledon OPP investigating after one alligator and five exotic snakes found deceased in a ditch

Provincial police are investigating after a number of reptiles were found deceased in a ditch in Caledon.

OPP say one alligator and five large exotic snakes were found in a ditch at Escarpment Side Road and Horsehoe Hill Road on Boxing Day.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers. 

