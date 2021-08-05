Caledon OPP investigating fatal workplace accident

OPP are investigating a fatal industrial accident in Caledon.

Crews were called out to the area of Airport Road and King Street at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was discovered with no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to determine that the victim's pickup truck had rolled backwards after the man exited the vehicle, pinning the victim between the vehicle and an attached trailer.

The man's identity has not been released.