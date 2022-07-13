Caledon OPP look to identify suspect involved in alleged sexual assault on transit bus

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is turning to the public to help identify a potential suspect involved in an alleged sexual assault that happened on a Brampton Transit bus.

OPP says the alleged incident occurred while the bus travelled on Airport Road near Mayfield Road in Caledon at about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Nobody was injured during the alleged assault, according to OPP.

OPP describes the suspect as male, around 30-35 years of age, East Indian and with a beard. He was wearing a black turban, a green t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 905-284-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-310-1122.