Caledon police investigating serious collision on Highway 9

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 9.

Caledon OPP and emergency crews were called in around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on Hwy. 9, between Mt. Wolfe and Mt. Pleasant Roads.

The lone motorcyclist was air-lifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the section of Hwy. 9 for several hours, but reopened the roadway around 6 p.m.