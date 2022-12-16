Calendar campaign raises money for police memorial wall in Sudbury

The Sudbury Region Police Museum is moving to a new location from headquarters on Brady Street to a downtown building that is more accessible.

The new location is on the main floor at 128 Larch St. The museum chronicles the evolution of the Greater Sudbury Police Service as it celebrates 140 years of service in 2023.

"For example we have our communication panel,” said Heather Lewis, chair of the museum’s board.

“(We) went from an officer not having a radio but just patrolling the beat downtown and having to report back to the headquarter station every hour."

The museum is selling calendars to raise money for a new digital memorial to honour fallen officers. It’s a way to reflect on what they gave to the community.

"Our memorial wall will include our eight officers that passed away in the line of duty and the five officers who were enlisted in the first and Second World War who passed away while enlisted in the war,” said Lewis.

“But it's also going to include civilians and officers who passed away while being employed with the service such as an illness or PTSD.”

The calendars at $15 each. People can call or email the museum to reserve one.

Volunteers will also be selling the calendars at the New Sudbury Centre this weekend and the Farmer's Market next Thursday at Science North.

Officials with the museum said they hope to open the new space on Larch Street in the early New Year.