Calendar says November temperatures feel like September; sun and warm forecast ahead

Sunny temperatures are ahead in Ottawa for the next several days- it will feel more like September than November.

According to Environment Canada, The fog will clear this morning and the high in Ottawa Wednesday will be 14 C. The average high is around 8 C. The record high for November 2nd was in 1971 at 22.2 C.

Overnight fog is expected to develop and the low will be minus 2 C.

Thursday’s temperature is calling for sun and a high of 17 C. There is expected to be a wind chill of minus 4 C in the morning.

Friday will be sunny and a high of 19 C.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 20 C.