Calfrac Well Services reports Q3 loss, revenue more than doubles from year ago
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as its revenue more than doubled compared with a year ago.
The oilfield services company says it lost $1.5 million or four cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $50 million or $17.20 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled $295.8 million, up from $127.8 million a year ago.
Calfrac says the increase in revenue was mainly due to its fracturing job count more than doubling compared with a year ago, resulting primarily from higher activity in all operating divisions.
President and chief operating officer Lindsay Link said the results for the third quarter topped expectations due to strong year-over-year growth in equipment utilization in all of its operating divisions.
Calfrac underwent a recapitalization plan late last year that saw holders of its senior unsecured notes swap debt for shares, leaving existing shareholders with a reduced stake in the company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.
-
‘Might not be for the faint of heart’: What Canadians need to know about travelling across the U.S. land borderWith the United States set to reopen its land and sea border to fully vaccinated Canadians for non-essential travel for the first time since March 2020, many Canadians are set to hit the road headed south.
-
Scarborough man charged in Guelph jewelry store theftsA 20-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with theft in relation to two grab-and-go heists in Guelph.
-
Chair sculpture revealed at Jackson ParkCity of Windsor officials have unveiled a new sculpture at Jackson Park.
-
Doorbell camera captures Calgary trick-or-treaters giving backReese, Lucas and twin brothers Tucker and Ryder were out Halloween night in Silver Springs when they came across a house where the bowl placed outside was void of treats.
-
Airbnb to crack down on 'disruptive' NYE parties in CanadaAirbnb guests without positive reviews will not be allowed to book one-night stays on New Year's Eve as part of the company's efforts to limit 'disruptive' holiday parties.
-
More than 100 world leaders will agree to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade -- a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before.
-
No one hurt in Beverly Heights house fire: officialsTuesday morning, firefighters were still working in Beverly Heights where a home was the scene of fire the night before.
-
Here's what to do with that jack-o'-lanternTossing that rotting Halloween pumpkin into your food scraps bin is “perfectly a decent, good thing to do,” says the City of Edmonton's home compost program coordinator. But Rodney Al makes it clear there’s a better thing to do: bring it to Compost ‘S Cool.
-