Calgarian accused of firing several shots at stolen van

A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly firing several shots at his van while it was being stolen.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Belvedere Avenue S.E. around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 13 for reports a white 2006 Chevrolet Express van had been taken.

About an hour later, the van was found abandoned near 84 Street and 17 Avenue S.E., with multiple bullet holes in it.

Police say although officers searched the area, they were unable to locate any suspects.

Later that night, police were called to a Calgary hospital after a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound showed up seeking treatment.

"It is alleged that the shooting victim was responsible for the initial theft of the van, and that during the theft, the vehicle owner fired several shots at the van," police said in a Monday news release.

Police searched the van owner's residence, seizing the following items:

A GP100 .357 Magnum revolver;

A CO2 Beretta handgun;

139 rounds of various ammunition ;

A Taser, baton and folding knife;

14.3 grams of crack cocaine and 36.5 grams of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,080;

Items consistent with drug trafficking; and

Nearly $20,000 in Canadian currency.

Jonathan Kashirisha, 25, of Calgary, is charged with:

Discharging a firearm with intent;

Careless use of a firearm;

Possession of a prohibited weapon;

Aggravated assault;

Possession of the proceeds of crime; and

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"Addressing gun violence continues to be a priority for our service," said police. "Through investigation, prevention, and enforcement activities we have coordinated our resources to reduce victimization and enhance community safety.

"Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support."

Anyone with information about the above incident or any other gun violence in the city is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.