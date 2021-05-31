Calgarian accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $3.8M in financing fees

A Calgary man will have his day in court in June after an investigation into alleged fraud and theft resulted in charges.

According to the Alberta Securities Commission, William Jordan McBean faces four charges following an investigation by the Joint Serious Offences Team that determined the Calgarian had fraudulently obtained approximately $3.8 million in purported financing fees.

McBean's charges include:

Fraud over $5,000 (two counts); and

Theft over $5,000 (two counts)

Details regarding McBean's alleged fraudulent activities have not been released.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on June 24.