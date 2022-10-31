Calgarian charged after allegedly sending lewd messages to teenage babysitter

A 48-year-old man has been charged with luring a child following a police investigation into sexually inappropriate messages sent to a teen who advertised on a babysitting website.

Calgary Police Service officials say the teenage girl was contacted by a man in May who indicated he was a parent in need of a sitter for his daughter.

The professional tone of the conversation allegedly became inappropriate, with the man texting sexual comments and offering money in exchange for photos of the teen.

The messages were reported to police and investigators determined the man had been using a pseudonym of Derek.

A home in the 2200 block of 32nd Avenue N.W. was searched on Oct. 26 and Scott Charles Malbeuf was later arrested in the area of Crowchild Trail and Memorial Drive N.W.

The teenage girl did the right thing in telling her mother, who then told police, experts say.

"So, we need to have lots of communication. We need to be talking to our kids about what online luring looks like, how to keep themselves safe online," said Karen Orser, CEO of the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Calgary.

"We need to educate our kids about what (child luring) looks like and what can happen. We also need to be really aware of where they are online."

Orser says a report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection shows reports of child luring have increased 120 per cent across the country in the past year.

"It's alarming and the increase is just staggering," she said.

Malbeuf is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 28.