Calgarian charged after pedestrian hit by stolen dirt bike in Trochu on Canada Day

A 31-year-old Calgary man faces charges following an RCMP investigation into a Canada Day hit-and-run in Trochu, Alta. that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

Officers were called to a location on Elevator Road in the town northeast of Calgary shortly before 2:30 p.m. on July 1 following reports a dirt bike had crashed into a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, age not confirmed, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital

The dirt bike rider left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews but was located a short time later at a nearby home.

RCMP members searched the detached garage on the property and seized a 2015 KTM XCW dirt bike. Officials say the bike, which was the one involved in the hit-and-run, had been reported stolen in Calgary.

Christopher Ferguson, 31, of Calgary faces several charges including:

Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm;

Operation while prohibited; and,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled Aug. 19 appearance in Drumheller provincial court.

The town of Trochu is located along Highway 21, approximately 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary city limits



