A 28-year-old Calgary man faces charges in connection with a December hit-and-run in the city's southwest that sent a man and woman to hospital with severe injuries.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, emergency crews responded to the intersection of 37 Street and 13 Avenue S.W. following reports a vehicle had struck two people.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, believed to be an early 2000s Honday Civic, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

A 37-year-old man was transported by ambulance to hospital in critical condition and a 38-year-old woman was transported in serious but stable condition.

According to family, the male victim's parents witnessed the "horrific accident."

"Unfortunately, the male victim's parents witnessed this horrific accident," said family in a statement sent to CTV News in the days after the crash. "Both victims are in a bad way and the hospital will not allow either parents to be with them. It is pure hell and torment for us all."

Nearly four months after the collision, the male victim remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to police, the female victim has been released from hospital but continues her recovery at home.

Investigators located the suspect vehicle following a plea to the public.

On Thursday, Steven Albert Henry Verdenhalven was charged with two counts of hit-and-run causing bodily harm and careless driving.

The investigation into the collision continues and police confirm additional charges may be laid.