Calgarian charged, licence suspended after being clocked at 190 km/h in Ontario

A 25-year-old Calgary man had his car impounded, licence suspended and now faces a stunting charge after allegedly driving at more than double the maximum speed limit on a northern Ontario highway.

Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police say Muhammad Hamza Aslam was travelling westbound on Highway 11-17 on the evening of April 27 when a RADAR reading confirmed he was driving 190 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Aslam's 2019 Hyundai Elantra was impounded for 14 days and his licence suspended for 30 days.

He is scheduled to appear in Nipigon court in June to face a charge of stunt driving.