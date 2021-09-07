Calgarian charged with fraud after allegedly running unauthorized notary service out of home

The apprehensions of a Calgary couple whose spider senses tingled when they discovered the notary public they found online was working out of his home has led to a police investigation and criminal charges.

According to police, the couple became suspicious when they sought out a business to notarize legal documents in April and the notary's office turned out to be a personal residence.

Online postings for the unauthorized business provide an address in a Beltline aparment building.

An investigation by the Calgary Police Service economic crimes unit determined the man lacked the credentials to lawfully serve as a fully-licensed notary public in Alberta as his licence had been revoked in 2016. Investigators believe the man continued to falsely notarize documents in the years that followed.

As a result of the investigation, Kishor Kumar Lalwani, 49, has been charged with fraud under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.