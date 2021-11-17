Calgarian charged with luring minor, sexual assault after allegedly meeting victim on Snapchat
A 34-year-old Calgary man faces four charges following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse of a male youth he met on social media.
According to police, the charges against Joshua David Klassen stem from allegations he met an underage boy online and proceeded to abuse the minor in-person after gaining his trust.
Klassen, who is believed to have used the Snapchat handle of JordanNewAct@getpaidnow19, allegedly began communicating with the boy in the spring of 2020 on the social media platform and the two began to meet in-person nearly every week.
The child abuse unit's investigation determined the encounters, which allegedly took place in the man's personal vehicle, work van or camping trailer, began in June 2020 and continued into May of this year.
Klassen allegedly sexual assaulted the boy and gave him money.
The accused faces charges of:
- Sexual assault;
- Luring a minor; and.
- Two counts of obtaining sexual services from a minor.
Klassen is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.
CPS officials say the victim has been offered support and access to resources from the Luna Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.
