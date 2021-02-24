A Calgary man has claimed his LOTTO 6/49 jackpot after the ticket he purchased in Lethbridge earlier this year proved a winner.

Greg Gerla redeemed a free play for a LOTTO 6/49 ticket at the Savers Convenience Store in the 1900 block of 13 Avenue N. ahead of the Jan. 27 drawing.

He returned to the same store several days after the draw and discovered that his ticket matched the winning numbers.

"I had a couple lottery tickets to check," recounted Gerla in a statement. "I won $20 on one ticket, a free play on another ticket, then I scanned this one — whoa!

"I was so surprised. I really didn't believe what I was seeing on the screen at first."

The Calgarian says he plans to save a portion of his winnings, invest some, and purchase a new vehicle.