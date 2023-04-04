Calgarian dreams of winning belt at Dungeon Wrestling's Unfinished Business

In the wrestling ring, Mo Jabari is known as "Kid Chocolate" and the Calgarian is really starting to make a name for himself.

Jabari has wrestled for AEW and WWE shows.

But Friday night, he'll take to the ring in the Victorian Pavilion for the biggest match of his career.

Jabari will take on Shaun Moore for the Stampede mid-heavyweight championship at Dungeon Wrestling's "Unfinished Business".

Winning the belt would be a dream come true for Jabari.

"I pictured it all week. I've imagined it all week," he said.

"A packed Victoria Pavilion, wall to wall. All Calgary fans, these people that have seen me grow up here. You know, they've seen me setting up chairs, setting up rings all the way to this chance on Friday.

"I've dreamed about it and I think this Friday, I'll make it a reality."

KNOWS HIS HISTORY

When it comes to wrestling in this city, Jabari knows his stuff.

He knows many of the names before him who have strapped on the mid-heavyweight belt.

"Legends like Dynamite Kid, Owen Hart, Bruce Hart and Davey Boy Smith – I can name them all day," he said.

"These are some of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Not just in Canadian history, but of all time."

DUNGEON WRESTLING GAINING MOMENTUM

Dungeon Wrestling is slowly but surely gaining momentum in Calgary.

At their last show at the Victoria Pavilion, it was packed.

Promoter Dallas Hart says they're getting some attention.

"I think people are seeing that we're putting out a pretty good product and kind of resurrecting wrestling in the city of Calgary," he said.

"It's exciting not only for the fans but for us, too, because it's so much fun putting on these shows for everybody."

BIG SUMMER FOR WRESTLING

This is a big summer for wrestling in the city.

AEW will be here for a show at the Saddledome on July 15 and WWE's SmackDown will take over the Dome on Aug. 11.

Jabari is scheduled to be part of both shows.

He's wrestled for both promotions in other Canadian markets but says this will be the first time he's wrestled for them in front of the hometown fans.

"Canadians love to support Canadians and they did support me, but nothing like home, you know, nothing like home in this backyard here," he said.

"I can't wait for everyone to be going crazy when they see me out there."

No doubt, the fans will also go crazy for "Kid Chocolate" on Friday night at the Victoria Pavilion.

The bell rings at 7 p.m.