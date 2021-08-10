Calgarian Michael Spavor found guilty, sentenced to 11 years on espionage charges

A Chinese court sentenced Calgarian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison late Tuesday night.

The news was announced shortly before 9 p.m. Calgary time.

At a press conference, Dominic Barton, Canada's ambassador to China, added that the sentence was '"11 years with deportation", although it remained unclear what was meant by that.

"That deportation phrase is noted," Barton said.

He said he spoke to Spavor, who had three messages for friends and family in Canada.

"Thank you for all your support," Barton said. "I am in good spirits and I want to get home."

Although there did not appear to be any evidence to support the charges, the outcome was almost certain, according to some.

"We know in China that for high profile cases, it's the Communist Party that dictates the rulings," said Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian diplomat.

"They are trumped-up charges for which there's absolutely, absolutely no basis in law," said Justice Minister David Lametti.

Spavor has been in custody since December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on an extradition warrant to the United States.

He has 10 days in which to appeal the sentence.

GREW UP IN CALGARY

Spavor grew up in Calgary and graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in international relations.

He went to teach overseas in Korea where he fell in love with the people and culture, eventually becoming fluent.

He first visited North Korea in 2001, returning several times, including to live for six months. He is one of the few westerners to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Despite his remarkable life overseas, his friends say he always kept in touch and was interested in their lives at home.

"In the mid-90s we just started hanging out together and we've stayed friends ever since," recalls friend Matt Burgener.

Burgener says he received a text days before Spavor was to return home to Calgary, making plans to see music together. That meeting never happened.

"He's just a regular guy who had an incredible skill with languages and it took him into some unique corners," he said.

KOVRIG TRIAL SET TO BEGIN MONDAY

Former diplomat Micheal Kovrig's trial on similar charges is set to begin Monday.

A third Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, had his death sentence affirmed by China earlier this week for drug trafficking. He had earlier been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

"The Chinese end game, it's free Meng Wanzhou, full stop, and they will bring all pressure they can," says former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson.

Meng's extradition hearing could be decided this week. The United States issued a warrant for her arrest on fraud charges related to the sale of equipment to Iran despite sanctions prohibiting the transaction.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available